Mamata, Abhishek show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi

Burying the hatchet Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stood beside the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted in a defamation case by a Surat court in Gujarat on Thursday.

Without taking the name of Rahul, Mamata, reacting to his disqualification from the LS tweeted saying, “In PM Modi’s New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP!”

“While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy,” she tweeted.

“Democratic India is an oxymoron no. #ripdemocracy,” Abhishek tweeted without naming Rahul. Relationship between Congress and Trinamul Congress is getting bitter gradually, particularly since the Assembly polls in Goa in 2021.

Political equation with Congress was so bitter that Trinamul Congress skipped several meetings called by the former and its close antiBJP parties to demand joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe on Hindenburg Research findings on the Adanis in Delhi.

Political observers feel that Mamata, by showing solidarity with Rahul, made a strategic attempt to get closer to Congress in coming months particularly ahead of the general elections. Now it’s time to see how the Congress leadership in Delhi responds to the Bengal chief minister as well as the Trinamul Congress chief