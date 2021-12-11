Malda women demand 100 days’ work

Over 100 women of the Majhra gram panchayat area in Gazole block in Malda district, inhabited mostly by tribal people, staged a protest in front of the block office, demanding jobs under the 100 days’ work scheme.

Placards in their hands, the protesters said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Malda to hold an administrative meeting and stressed on the 100 days’ work to provide employment opportunities for the people.

“However, workers enrolled in the 100-day work in Gazole block are not being given work, whereas the state administration is repeatedly trying to generate more work under the 100 days’ scheme. The Gazole block administration is showing an indifferent attitude,” a protester said.

The protesters also demanded proper issuance of job cards. The protesting women later served a memorandum to the Gazole BDO with various demands. BDO Ushnata Moktan, on the other hand, said, “I have heard about the memorandum. Government rules are being followed in the 100 days’ work in the area. All job card holders are covered under this scheme. The demands of the protesters are being examined thoroughly.”