Health officials in Malda are set to go for random Covid-19 tests of people among the crowd in the run-up to the Pujas and during the festivities, while they have said they would also launch awareness campaigns.

Officer on special duty for Covid-19 in North Bengal, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy, today held a meeting with district administration officials and puja committees at Sanaullah Mancha in English Bazaar.

Dr Roy prescribed ways on how the puja may be organised by keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, and stressed on the need for puja committees to see to it that people maintained social distancing and followed other health protocols. Those in attendance in the meeting included Distric Magistrate Rajarshi Mitra, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria, principal of the Malda Medical College and Hospital, Dr Parthapratim Mukherjee, and Medical Superintendent and Viceprincipal of the MMCH, Dr Amit Dawn.

“It is very much worrisome how people are thronging the markets for puja shopping, and we still don’t know when the vaccines will be found and be available. So for now, health personnel in PPE kits will inspect crowds in the markets and will test for coronavirus randomly. This is the best way to stop overcrowding,” Dr Roy said. According to sources, members of over 100 puja committees attended the meeting, while it was made clear to them that sanitizers should be available at the gates, while they should not allow people without masks to enter the pandals. Puja committees were also asked to put up banners and posters in a bid to spread Covid awareness among the crowd.

The district administration also asked the committees to distribute coupons for people to part in the Pushpanjali ritual during Durga Puja, while a maximum of 20 persons can take part in it at a time.

“The Bhog can be sent to devotees instead of asking them to collect it. The pandal should be spacious and open on three sides. Strong acting will be taken against anyone violating protocols,” an official said.