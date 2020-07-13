Water level in the three main rivers flowing through Malda is on the rise, while officials and the local populace now fear that floods could hit many parts of the district any time soon. People in areas under English Bazaar and Ratua that are near the embankments are now shifting to higher ground, it is learnt.

The irrigation department has, meanwhile, started taking precautionary measures to avoid damage if a floodlike situation arises. However, heavy downpour has hit their efforts, officials said. According to the irrigation department, Mahananda is flowing at a height of 20.90 meters and is 10 mm below the danger level.

Ganga is flowing at 23.55 and Fulhar at 26.51, with both having danger level at 24.69 and 27.43 meters, respectively. “Rainfall of 3.4 mm was recorded in the district in the past 24 hours, while it has rained 999.3 mm in the district so far this monsoon,” an official said.

According to sources, almost 200 families were shifted to safe places from Ward No 13 in the EBM, while Wards No 8, 9 and 12 are also under threat. Similarly, some unprotected places like Surjapur in the Kahala gram panchayat in Ratua-I, adjacent to the Fulhar river, and Shankartola in Manikchak, Hiranandapur in Bhutni, Shovapur-Pardeonapur in Kaliachak-III near the Ganga river are already flooded and people have started going to safer places.

“The irrigation department has started repairing work and taking precautionary measures in these and other flood-prone areas of the district,” an irrigation official said. Fearing floods, locals of Baluchar in Ward 8 under the EBM said that they have to bear the brunt always during the monsoon and that the season had “just started and many more days remain for the rainy season to end.

“Executive engineer at the irrigation department in Malda, Pranab Kumar Samanta, said, “Rivers are swelling, but are yet to touch the danger levels. We are keeping a close eye on the entire situation and are taking precautions.”