Malda bomb blast: Four arrested

Police have arrested four people in connection with crude bomb explosions in Malda Manikchak that killed three persons and left at least four others injured. While two persons had died on the night of the incident on Saturday, one of the two injured died last night, it is learnt.

Three of the four have been picked up from areas under the English Bazaar police station, while one has been arrested from Manikchak, police said today. All of them hailed from the Gopalpur area in ??Manikchak where the incident took place.

“A case has been filed against them under multiple charges, including murder and possession of explosives,” a police source said.

According to police sources, those arrested are Toukhir Alam, Asraul Haque, Mofizul Sheikh and Kalu Sheikh. One Soleman Ali, 25, died late on Sunday night in a privatehospital in Gabgachi area in English Bazaar, where he was undergoing treatment.

“Three people had been admitted in a private hospital to avoid the police.

Earlier, two people had died on the spot in the bomb blast and they were identified as Farzan Ali, 45, and Shafiqul Islam, 30. Presently, Salim Sheikh, 20, and Khabiruddin Sheikh, 23, are undergoing treatment in the private hospital in critical condition,” a source said. On the other hand, Hajibul Sheikh, 25, another person injured in the explosion is undergoing treatment in the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Police have said that multiple explosions rocked the jute field in Gopalpur when some persons had been making bombs.

“On Monday, the police took a sniffer dog to the blast site, and conducted a thorough investigation,” a source said.

“We produced the arrested in the Malda district court today. Besides, the district police have started an investigation into the whole incident,” a police officer said.