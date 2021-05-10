Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the government, apart from increasing bed capacity in various health facilities and Covid centres, is constructing makeshift hospitals in different parts of the state to tackle covid patients’ rush.

Thakur said one such makeshift hospital for corona patients was coming up at Bhangrotu in Mandi district which was almost ready and the testing process regarding oxygen supply was in the final stage.

The hospital will prove a boon to the people of Mandi district in particular and the whole region in general, he added.

The CM stated that the makeshift hospital Bhangrotu will have a facility of 90 oxygenated beds with an effective system of central oxygen supply.

Besides, the hospital will also have an ICU facility for the critically ill patients and commissioning of it will considerably reduce the pressure on Ner Chowk medical college.

“Apart from Bhangrotu, work has been expedited on construction of makeshift hospital at Khaliyar near Mandi,” he said, adding the work on this 200 bedded hospital would be completed within a week.

He further stated that all the 200 beds in this hospital would be supplied oxygen through the central oxygen facility.

Besides, efforts were being made to increase the number of oxygenated beds in Mandi district in a phased manner and the facility of oxygenated beds had also been increased from 120 beds to 220 in Ner Chowk medical college with efforts being made to increase it further to 300 beds.

Similarly, there were 40 oxygenated beds in BBMB hospital, Sundernagar, 50 beds in mother and child hospital, Sundernagar and the number of oxygenated beds in civil hospital Ratti has been increased from 25 to 45 beds, he added.