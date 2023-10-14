Major ration scam unearthed: Accused held after 53-hr standoff

In a significant development, a major scam involving corruption in the distribution of ration supplies has come to light in the district.

The case involves a prominent hotelier, Bakibur Rahman, whose connections to influential figures have raised suspicions of misconduct.

The investigation dubbed the “ration scam,” began on Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. when the law “Enforcement Directorate” agency initiated a raid at Bakibur Rahman’s residence in Koikhali’s exclusive neighbourhood.

Sources indicate that a considerable amount of evidence was discovered during the raid. However, the authorities have not yet confirmed whether Bakibur Rahman has been arrested in connection with the case.

Following the operation at his residence, he was taken to the central investigation agency’s headquarters located in the CGO complex.

It is worth noting that Bakibur Rahman is known to have close ties with influential individuals in the state, raising suspicions of potential wrongdoing linked to the ration distribution misconduct.

Additional information reveals that a certain driver associated with Bakibur Rahman has also come under scrutiny in this matter, and various documents have been recovered from his flat in recent days.

This case has led to a broader investigation into corruption in the distribution of ration supplies in the region.

On Thursday, the investigative team, along with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), conducted further searches and inquiries in the vicinity of Bakibur Rahman’s home, as well as the residence of his close associate Abhishek Biswas in Chinar Park. Sources within the CBI indicate that Abhishek Biswas is currently under surveillance as part of the ongoing investigation