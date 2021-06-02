State government today effected an IAS reshuffle wherein Mr Jagdish Prasad Meena has been posted as Secretary in the Chief Ministers Office.

Mr Meena (IAS:2004) is currently posted as secretary in the state health and family welfare department.

Mr Naveen Prakash will serve as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department. It may be recalled here that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her displeasure at the performance of the irrigation department as many of the embankments that were repaired last year after Cyclone Amphan have now been damaged by Cyclone Yaas. Further, she had told yesterday that secretaries holding more than one major department should be given responsibility of one department as it is difficult to manage all the affairs together. Mr Prakash currently holds the dual charge of irrigation and PWD departments.

Mr Prabhat Kumar Mishra has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Waterways Department.

Mr A.R. Bardhan has been given more responsibilities and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Resources Development Department and Commissioner, Jalpaiguri Division. The Animal Resources Development department was held by Mr BP Gopalika who has now been appointed as state home secretary.

Ms Pritha Sarkar has been appointed as Commissioner, Presidency Division with additional charge of Secretary, Self Help Group and Self Employment Department.

Ms Roshni Sen has been posted as Principal Secretary, Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department with additional charge of Member Secretary, West Bengal Pollution Control Board in the rank of Principal Secretary.

Mr Atri Bhattacharya has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Fisheries Department.