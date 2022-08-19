Maintain clean image, Mamata tells ministers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked both the new and current ministers to maintain a clean image and refrain from using beacons atop vehicles at Nabanna.

The state government is under the Opposition’s crosshairs following the arrests of former minister Partha Chatterjee and senior Trinamul Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. During the Cabinet meeting Miss Banerjee not only issued fresh instructions to the new ministers but at the same time directed some of the current ministers to mend their ways.

She also expressed her ire against a minister and senior leader of North 24-Parganas and asked him as to why she was getting so many complaints against him.

According to sources, Miss Banerjee reportedly told the Cabinet ministers that BJP was trying to trap them so they have to be cautious and take additional measures to maintain their clean image. Miss Banerjee asked the ministers not to use beacons atop cars or pilot cars while travelling.

She said that people don’t like to see leaders travelling in beacon-fitted vehicles and this weakens their relationship with the masses. Instead, leaders should sit in tea shops and try to connect with the people, Miss Banerjee reportedly said at the meeting.

The Central government had in 2017 banned all kinds of beacon lights for VVIPs other than those who are involved in emergency and disaster management duties. She said that henceforth the Chief Minister’s Office would allot lists of work for the Ministers of State.

Till now there was no particular work for the MoS of a department. The new ministers have been asked to go through any paper thoroughly before signing it. In fact, ministers have been told that they have to take additional initiative to ensure that the work is done and should not think that their role is only to give instructions.

The state Cabinet today decided to hand over a fixed commission of Rs 5000 per month to the ration dealers across the state acknowledging the latter’s support for successful implementation of Duare Ration (Ration at Doorstep) initiative of the state government.

“The Duare Ration scheme, a brainchild of chief minister Mamata Banerjee has started from November 16 last year through which the state government is reaching out to the doorsteps of 9.25 crores beneficiaries.

The exercise has been a reality with the support of the 21000 ration dealers across the state. So apart from the existing Rs 75 per quintal foodgrains subsidy we have decided to provide a fixed commission of Rs 5000 per month,” Chandrima Bhattacharjee, state Finance minister.

The Cabinet also gave approval for setting up five new industrial parks and 18 industrial units in the state which will involve an investment of Rs 600 crore and will generate employment of 4000 people. “Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has laid special emphasis on industry and the industrialists are coming forward to invest in Bengal,” said Ms Bhattacharjee.

Among the 18 industrial units that will be set up in the existing industrial parks, CG Foods Pvt Ltd is coming up at Vidyasagar Industrial Park in Kharagpur, Berger Paints India Ltd and SS Globus Spirit is coming up at Panagarh Industrial Park in West Burdwan while Jubilant Foodworks is setting up its unit at Rishi Bankim Silpa Udyan at Naihati, North 24 Parganas.