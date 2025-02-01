Mahakumbh stampede victim’s body arrives home without post-mortem

Binod Ruidas (42), a toto driver from Kenda Bauri Para, under Jamuria police station of West Burdwan district was killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. His cell phone was picked up by a resident of Rajasthan, who has called the family from his phone and informed them about the incident.

Bishnu Ruidas, brother-in-law and Prem Ruidas, the victim’s friend accompanied Binod from Asansol for the holy bathing at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The body was brought to the victim’s residence in Jamuria in West Burdwan district by the UP Police. He has left behind two minor daughters and one son, besides his wife.

The resident of Rajasthan has handed over the body to police.

Bishnu Ruidas, has alleged that no volunteer or UP Police personnel came to rescue them, leading to death of so many people in the stampede. Even they moved from one hospital to another to trace him.

“We need compensation from the state and the UP government otherwise the family will be ruined as my brother-in-law was the only bread earner of the family. What will happen to my sister and the three little kids now,” he questioned. Without a post-mortem, the dead body was sent to Jamuria and the family has not received a death certificate which is a must for cremation at the burning ghat.

Hareram Singh, MLA of Jamuria visited his house and alleged that the post-mortem is likely to be conducted in Asansol District Hospital.

“I have spoken to the Uttar Pradesh Police officials and they have said that they have been instructed to escort the body of the pilgrim. “I am in touch with the OC of Jamuria police station, district magistrate of West Burdwan S Ponnambalam and the state government. We are waiting for their instructions as without a post-mortem and death certificate, the body cannot be cremated and the family will not be eligible for any compensation,” the TMC MLA of Jamuria said.