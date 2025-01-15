Mahakumbh organiser lauds Mamata for preserving Kapil Muni’s legacy

The state government has taken several steps to keep the heritage alive of sages Maharshi Kapil Muni, Bhagirath and Maa Ganga, Swami Paramatmananda at Sagar Island said today.

Swami Paramatmananda, one of the Mahakumbh organisers and mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada. The swami stated that without the central government funding, it would have been impossible to preserve the traditional sanctity of Maharshi Kapil Muni’s place of penance, which holds immense mythological significance in Gangasagar. One of the most renowned akhadas of the Dashanami sect in Varanasi, Panchayeti Mahanirbani Akhada’s head was in Bengal today, visiting Gangasagar. During the ongoing Mahakumbh, Swami Paramatmananda visited Gangasagar and later held a discussion with the Shankaracharya of Puri’s Govardhan Ashram. He said, “Maharshi Kapil Muni is the revered deity of our Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada. On behalf of the akhada, I have come to offer worship and pay my respects at his temple. We appreciate the efforts of the West Bengal government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee for trying to preserve this sacred pilgrimage site. However, the erosion of the coastline cannot be prevented without joint efforts from both the central and state governments. This site carries thousands of years of historical significance, symbolising the fusion of our religion and culture.”

He also mentioned that the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada would soon hold a meeting in Varanasi regarding this matter. “After the Kumbh Mela, we will convene. If necessary, a delegation will meet the Prime Minister, and we will involve the Shankaracharyas as well,” he said. Swami Paramatmananda further highlighted, “Due to the impact of cyclone Dana, the sea erosion has worsened, reducing the distance between Kapil Muni’s Ashram and the sea. The fairground is also shrinking. Earlier, we discussed this issue in our akhada meetings in Varanasi. During storms, the 3, 4, and 5 ghat of fairgrounds near Kapil Muni’s Ashram often get submerged under waist-deep water. Strong winds have uprooted several trees in Gangasagar, including many casuarina trees, leading to environmental degradation.”

A senior district official of South 24-Parganas added, “Last year, we used geotextile to prevent erosion, but it wasn’t fully effective. Later, we reinforced the banks, but nature is beyond anyone’s control. We are making efforts to support the pilgrims and ensure they face no difficulties. Bathing has been restricted in problematic areas, but it is continuing at other ghats. Discussions are on to find a permanent solution.”

Paramatmananda said that the first Kapil Muni Temple was built by Queen Satyabhama in 430 AD. “The last temporary temple was built with bamboo. The bamboo temple was destroyed in the late 50s or early 60s. The first brick-built temple was built in 1961 for Rs 20,000, and the roof of the temple was made of asbestos. But the sea engulfed it,” he said.