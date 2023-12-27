Madan Mitra discharged from SSKM

Trinamul Congress MLA Madan Mitra was discharged from the SSKM Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after 21 days’ treatment at the premier state-run teaching hospital. He was admitted to the Woodburn Ward at the hospital on 4 December night showing symptoms of severe breathing trouble and chest pain.

He was shifted to the intensive coronary care unit (ICCU) after his situation deteriorated with pneumonia and sudden convulsion. He sustained injuries on left hand and shoulder during sudden convulsions. His shoulder got fractured and had undergone surgery on 13 December. Orthopaedic surgeons planted a titanic plate on his fractured portion of the left shoulder.

He was given broad spectrum antibiotics for pneumonia treatment and surgical procedure. The ruling party Kamarhati MLA was seen very weak when he was leaving for his Bhawanipore home from the hospital. While reacting to the reporters he said, “I am not well.”

