Maatir maya theme for Chandannagar puja

The Chandannagar Natun Para Jagadhatri Puja committee has come up with the theme, Maatir Maya (farmers’ affection for land). The Jagadhatri Puja theme carries the essence of the Singur protest, a fight and struggle against forceful acquisition of fertile agricultural land areas.

The secretary of the puja committee, Debabrato Dey said, “City and towns are expanding fast. Industrialisation is moving ahead at a much faster pace, land mafias and building promoters are targeting the rich fertile agricultural land areas. To multiply their business gains, they are cheating the innocent farmers and forcing them to sell off their fertile agricultural land against their wishes at a throwaway price. A fertile productive agricultural land is like mother to the farmers. The agricultural land not only supports the farmers but also feeds the nation.”

The forced acquisition of agricultural land is fast reducing the agricultural land areas. A day is not far when there will not be enough food to feed the hungry mouths, feel the puja organizers.

The maatri maya of these farmers should not be robbed, they said.