# Bengal

Workshop on smartphone filmmaking

A five-day workshop on filmmaking using smartphones was inaugurated on 17 June at Jyotirindranath Sabhagriha in Chandannagar.

SNS | Kolkata | June 21, 2025 10:09 pm

Filmmaking through smart Phone (Photo:Mitali Gautam/SNS)

A five-day workshop on filmmaking using smartphones was inaugurated on 17 June at Jyotirindranath Sabhagriha in Chandannagar. Organised by the West Bengal government’s Shishu Kishore Academy and Roopkala Kendra, and managed by the Chandannagar sub-division information and culture department, the workshop will continue until 21 June.

The Shishu Kishore Academy and Roopkala Kendra have undertaken a positive and constructive initiative to encourage teenagers, youth, and students to use smartphones in a more meaningful way. By nurturing their latent talents in filmmaking, the workshop aims to develop creativity and foster an understanding of various aspects of film production.

Recognising the benefits of the initiative, many parents have encouraged their children to actively participate in the programme.

Krittivas Nayek, director of films at Film Division and officer-in-charge of Roopkala Kendra, was present at the inauguration.  In the initial round, 25 participants were selected through interviews from 64 candidates.

