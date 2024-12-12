Low visibility forces flight disruptions at city airport

Flight operations at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were disrupted early this morning due to low visibility caused by dense fog. From 4.18 am to 6.16 am, no flights could operate, with Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) officially declared at 4.38 am.

The adverse weather conditions led to significant operational challenges. Three domestic flights and one international flight were diverted to alternate airports. Additionally, 18 domestic departures and two international departures faced delays. However, arrivals remained unaffected, with no delays reported. The poor visibility also impacted scheduled helicopter operations, including the planned movement of the Governor of West Bengal to Farakka, Murshidabad, which had to be cancelled. The Governor was to travel via a BSF helicopter, but the adverse conditions rendered the journey unsafe. Airport authorities and airlines have assured passengers that they are working to restore normalcy and minimise inconvenience. Travelers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules.

