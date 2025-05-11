Lok adalat sees 2.7L cases being disposed in a day

Keeping in mind the burgeoning number of pending and pre-litigation cases, a Lok Adalat was organised by the authorities of the state Legal Services (SLSA) today at the City Civil Court.

The high number of pending cases meant denial of justice to the litigants who knocked the doors of the court.

An estimated 2,70,563 cases had been disposed of out of 3,22,323 cases, which were taken up for settlement today, an official of SLSA claimed.

An official of the SLSA said that the Lok Adalat was organised in line with the objectives of “alternate dispute resolution” (ADR) for speedy resolution of a large number of cases, which was postponed due to procedural delays.

The official also claimed that it was the second such Lok Adalat being organised across all districts in the state today.

Gracing the occasion, Justice Soumen Sen of Calcutta High Court and executive chairman (SLSA), Who inaugurated the proceedings, laid emphasis on catering justice quickly and enhancing accessibility to justice particularly to the “marginalised and underserved” sections of the populace. He also emphasised on bridging the gap between the rich and poor by making the justice delivery system more “inclusive, equitable and humane”.

Justice Sen also harped on the significance of the mothers’ role in shaping lives and values keeping in mind the auspicious Mother’s Day tomorrow.