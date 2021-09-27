Is Locket Chatterjee now on way to Trinamool Congress?

Is actor-turned BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on her way to Trinamool Congress? An exchange of words between Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Twitter has fuelled the speculation.

Rumours started swirling after state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, three days back, hinted that a “big leader from BJP” is set to join the Trinamool in a few days and also claimed that the saffron party will disintegrate in the state. Though Hakim didn’t mention any name,a tweet from Ghosh escalated the possibility further.

In a tweet on Monday, Ghosh wrote: “Thanks and congrats ‘star campaigner’ @me_locket for not campaigning at Bhabanipur. Inspite of many requests from BJP U hvn’t (haven’t) come. As a friend wish your success wherever u r (You are). World is too small. Hope those days will return again when u (you) started your political innings.”

Chatterjee, however, promptly replied to refute his claim. “You should focus on ensuring that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t lose from Bhabanipur”, she wrote.

The issue didn’t end here but Ghosh retweeted, writing: “Don’t worry. Mamatadi will win by a large margin. U (You) want this also. I know that u hv (You have) to write in favour of yr (your) party. But still, I thank u (you) that even in this reply also u didn’t mention the name of the BJP candidate”.

He also quoted a Hindi film song “Kahi pe nigahen/Kahin pe nishana…”, providing further fodder to the rumours.

Though there was no confirmation either from the party or from the BJP leader herself but, if the speculation comes true then, after Babul Supriyo, it will be a huge blow to the BJP and it is expected that the party will do everything possible to stop this.

Rubbishing any possibility defections in the party, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that she was busy with her duties in Uttarakhand, which goes to polls next year. Chatterjee, the BJP MP from Hooghly, was made the co-in-charge of the hill state earlier this month.