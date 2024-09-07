Locals agitate, vandalise factory demanding jobs

A group of people, who have been agitating, demanding jobs, have vandalized a factory in Kanksha of West Burdwan district today.

For the second consecutive day today, the locals have agitated in the private iron and steel factory in Kanksha of Durgapur sub-division.

After receiving phone calls from the factory management, Kanksha Police rushed to the spot with huge police force. The agitators and the police clashed with each other.

Later, the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob from the private iron and steel factory in Kanksha.

One of the agitators, Pratima Ghosh alleged that the factory is polluting the locality and the local people are also denied jobs in the factory. The youth in this locality are unemployed, but nobody here wants to hear our plea, she added.

The general manager of the factory, Ashok Kumar Singh claimed that since yesterday, people have been agitating outside the factory gate thus hampering the normal production. “We had requested the police to take strong actions after they entered our factory and vandalized,” he said.

Kanksha police said that the situation is under control and a police picket is posted in the factory.