Barely six months after her switch over to the BJP, the sabhadhipati of South Dinajpur Zilla Parisad Mrs Lipika Roy has returned to TMC on Sunday. She came back to her old party fold at TMC party office in the presence of the party district president Mrs Arpita Ghosh. The district BJP leaders, however, claimed it as ‘no profit no loss’ issue. On the other hand, Trinamul leaders claimed it as a ‘political victory’.

They hoped that the joining would prompt ex-party leaders, who had deserted Trinamul Congress, to return to the Trinamul Congress. Roy was elected from Gangarampur area as Zilla Parisad member. She was selected as the sabhadhipati. After the general elections, 10 out of total 18 members of Zilla Parisad including district president Mr Bipllab Mitra, had joined the BJP at the national capital.

The leaders of BJP claimed the move as ‘a victory’ though just within a few months five BJP members returned to Trinamul Congress. Mafijuddin Miya has left BJP just a week ago as a mark of protest against the CAA. Now with the joining of the top ex-partymen to Trinamul Congress, the ruling party has become the single majority party. The deadlock situation continued in the apex body earlier as the development works remained stalled.

Chief minister ordered the district magistrate to solve the problem within seven days. With the joining of the sabhadhiapiti, the problem is expected to end, Trinamul party office sources said. “Lipika Roy was elected with our ticket. A few leaders misled her and she had joined the BJP”. Now, she has realised the situation of BJP and contacted us expressing her wish to join the party.

We welcome her as she is the sabhadhipati and we hope that the Zilla Parisad will start functioning immediately,” said the district president of Trinamul Congress Mrs Arpita Ghosh. Roy said “The BJP party is working against the interest of the common people. I want to work for the people of South Dinajpur, so I have decided to join the party again. Other members will also return to our party fold.”

The district president of BJP Mr Binay Barman said, “This is a no profit no loss political game for the BJP. They consciously join BJP and leave the party in the same way. She could not understand BJP’s ideology. It won’t affect our party.”