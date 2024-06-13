Lightning kills 12 in Burdwan, Bankura

Twelve persons were killed by lightning in different locations in East Burdwan and Bankura in the last two days.

Four others suffered shocks from lightning and were admitted to hospitals. The heavily parched districts have been witnessing multiple flashes of lightning and thunderclaps being heard during late afternoon since Monday.

East Burdwan recorded eight lightning deaths in the last two days and four deaths were reported from Bankura. Most of the casualties occurred while villagers were tending to cattle either in their farmlands or at their courtyards. Bijoy Ghosh (55) and Ajit Ghosh (59), brothers from Kanaidanga village and Jillal Molla (62) of Thyangapara village, both within Mongalkote PS limits in East Burdwan, died instantly after being struck by lightning. At Sakona village in Mongalkote, a housewife Robina Biwi (37) also died of lightning. Sasti Singh (46) of Gagra village in Nadanghat PS area, Kalna, a fisherman by profession also died instantly when lightning struck his boat.

At Bankura, Mejia and Joypur PS areas in Bankura, three persons, identified as Purnima Bauri (33) of Akurabaid village, Tripti Sarkar (61) of Tarapur village and Jony Sheikh (25) of Jujura village died due to thunderbolt, yesterday. Rameswar Murmu (64) of Ramgarh in Simlapal PS area also died when lightning struck him at his farmland on Monday.