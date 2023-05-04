Light and sound show near the Maratha Ditch

If all goes as planned, the city could get yet another hotspot soon. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is considering the proposal of developing the Martha Ditch in Ward 12 as an attraction for visitors.

The KMC is mulling plans of beautification of the ward, which is close to Lockgate. Plans are also underway to set up a light and sound show at the place that could be an attraction for citizens.

Notably, the Maratha Ditch was an approximately three miles deep entrenchment that was dug up in 1742 to protect the area from the Marathas and encircle the city. As history has it, the entrenchment was constructed by the East India Company and the then Nawab of Bengal in the surroundings of Fort William to protect the area from being invaded by the mercenaries, called the Bargis. In the 19th Century, the ditch marked the outer limits of the city.

The idea was proposed by the councillor of the ward in the KMC House to which mayor Firhad Hakim agreed. Given the historic importance of the place, the civic body is considering approaching the state irrigation and waterways department, the custodian of the ditch. Meanwhile, the civic body has given a nod to the proposal of developing 43 rooms for bookings inside Jail Museum at Alipore.

According to sources, the state Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) had come up with a proposal to set up 43 spaces inside the museum as rooms for booking by guests. The proposal was forwarded to the MMiC meeting of the KMC where it received a nod. As informed by sources, the 43 rooms are expected to host guests by the end of this yea