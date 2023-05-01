Life of delivery riders

Ek Nombor Akasganga, a novel on the life and work of food delivery riders, a firstof-its-kind in any vernacular, has created a sensation among its readers. The book has been brought out by Dey’s Publishing.

Not more than a decade ago food delivery riders were introduced in the market to dispatch food, round-theclock. No novel has been written on their lives, background and the risk involved in the profession.

On wet roads during monsoon, they ride two-wheelers at breakneck speed, risking their lives to ensure that the food is supplied hot. Women have recently joined this work force.

The novel has been penned by Ashoke Kumar Mukhopadhyay, a well-known litterateur whose research-based novels have attracted readers across the globe.

The writer deals with youths who work as delivery riders. While working as gig workers, the youths realise that they have no emotional involvement with the making of the food. In a profession like this, friendship among colleagues is not possible and one has to think twice before joining any social function.

Sriman Kundu, one of the characters in the novel has realised that that one cannot grudge or grumble as the job can be terminated in few seconds by pushing a button. As the novel proceeds, the gig workers came in contact with a person, the only resident of a house on 1, Akasganga Lane. He watches the stars through a telescope and develops relation with the delivery riders.

Reports say that there are more than 200 million individuals, who work as the as gig workers globally.

“It is a new world,” said Mukhopdhyay, adding “The delivery rider doesn’t have any emotional attachment with the food, meant for delivery. He is not involved in its production process either. Consequently, a sense of alienation sets in.”