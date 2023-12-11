Let oneness transcend border in the name of peace and prosperity: Bangladeshi poet

Renowned writer and founder of Prataya Educational and Cultural Trust Nisith Singha Roy recently organised a felicitation programme at the Jyotindranath Auditorium in Chandannagar to honour eminent writers and poets from both India and abroad for their immense contribution towards enriching and propagating Bengali language and literature.

The renowned personalities who were felicitated on the occasion included Bangladeshi poet Sahed Rahaman (photo), Bengali poet Bipul Bihari Haldar, a resident of Rome, Indian-origin Bengali poetess Saptadipa Adhikari from Dubai, poet Arun Kumar Chakraborty, a recipient of the President’s award, and renowned historian and poet Shyamal Kumar Sinha.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandannagar Mayor Ram Chakraborty appreciated Nisith Singha Roy’s efforts to provide a common platform to noted Bengali poets and writers from both India and abroad to further their work towards further advancement of the Bengali literature, art, culture and tradition, besides enriching and propagating the Bengali language and literature.

Advertisement

Bangladeshi poet Sahed Rahaman exuded confidence that the border separating Bengal into West and East Bengal cannot create barriers between the eternal bond of love that exists among the people of the divided Bengal. He, however, said that much needs to be done to bring the rural people of Bengal closer. Speaking to The Statesman, Sahed Rahaman emphasised unity and friendship between the people of Bengal and the people living on the other side of the border.

“The border between the two countries can’t create dissimilarities in the climatic conditions, soil, vegetation, language, culture, tradition and literature between the two Bengals.” Rahaman said: “Be it Rabindranath or Nazrul, the Ganga or the Padma, Bengali language sings the song of oneness, unity and inseparable bond of love. More than 4,000 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives to liberate the people of Bangladesh and help set up their own independent country.

The people of Bangladesh will never forget the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers. They will continue to cherish the bonding of both the people of Bengal as well as Indians at large.” Rahaman said: “I finished reading all the volumes of novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay while I was in class 7.

My interest in Bengali literature became more intense and the love for my brothers and sisters in Bengal transcended the limitations of the border. A little away from my village, people from the Hindu community resided in Balaran village. I was a regular visitor to Balaran village during the Poila Baishak fair. During Durga Puja, I was a part of the festivity and relished Narkel Eer Nadu. One cannot divide the existing bond of love by creating boundaries.”