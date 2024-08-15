Legal fraternity stands by protesting doctors

In a significant development, the Bar Library Club, situated at the Calcutta High Court, today took a resolution at its general meeting in the afternoon stating their solidarity with the protesting doctors.

The resolution stated that the horrific incident of rape and murder at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has not only traumatized the medical fraternity but also threatened the existence of the civil society.

It read: “We….. strongly condemn the barbaric incident and stand in solidarity with the life savers and givers of the society and demand strict punishment of the guilty at the earliest.”

Talking about the extraordinary move by the lawyers, advocate Sakya Sen, secretary of the Bar Library Club, said, “We are a 200-year-old club and we have a heritage and tradition. We also have a responsibility towards society. We cannot sit at home when the people, who save us, are targeted. Our members decided that we have to stand by the protesting doctors and against the wrongdoers. We have to give a message to the society and express our social and moral responsibility.”

“Member of the legal community are also very much affected by the heart-wrenching incident. The high court chief justice has ordered a CBI enquiry and we the practicing lawyers stand by the doctors, who are protesting. The safety of women has been compromised and society has now stood up to it,” said advocate Loknath Chatterjee, a member of the Bar Library Club.