Left trade unions announce 9 July strike

All major Left-aligned trade unions in West Bengal have formed a joint “strike committee” to enforce a state-wide general strike on 9 July, aiming to bring public transport, industry, and key infrastructure to a standstill. The strike is part of a nationwide labour action called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various farmers’ and workers’ unions across India.

In West Bengal, Left trade unions, including CITU, AITUC, and others affiliated with CPI-M, CPI, Forward Bloc, RSP, and CPI(ML), have launched widespread mobilisation campaigns in both North and South Bengal. According to CITU leader Anadi Sahu, the strike is a protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s “pro-corporate policies” and its alleged systematic denial of workers’ and farmers’ rights. “The strike will disrupt national highways, railways, airports, and all forms of transport,” Sahu said.

“Both organized and unorganized labour across sectors—government, private, industrial, and financial—are being urged to join the protest.” The strike committee has appealed to student, youth, and women’s organisations to participate in the movement, which they describe as a step towards “restoring democracy and resisting economic exploitation.”

While TMC has not issued an official statement against the strike, a party spokesperson reiterated that chief minister Mamata Banerjee opposes all forms of shutdown. “Our government stands for uninterrupted development. Strikes only result in the loss of a working day,” the spokesperson said.