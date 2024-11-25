Left plans protests across Bengal on 26 November against neglect of farmers

People across cities and villages in Bengal will join nationwide protests on 26 November, organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, central trade unions, and federations. The protests aim to address the ‘systemic’ neglect of farmers and the pro-capitalist industrial policies of the BJP-led central government and the TMCled state government. Left parties, including CPI(ML) Liberation, have fully supported the program. The announcement was made by the CPI(ML) Liberation’s West Bengal State Committee.

The leadership emphasised that the united Left forces are committed to fighting for the rights and dignity of farmers, workers, women, labourers, students, and youth throughout the state. A press statement from the party pointed out that the recent by-election results in six assembly constituencies, including Naihati, largely favoured the ruling Trinamul Congress. However, these results also revealed two key political realities. Despite the BJP-RSS’s divisive and hateful tactics, most voters rejected their politics of division. Secondly, the coordinated efforts of Left leaders and activists in the election campaign have had a significant impact within the Left and democratic circles in Bengal.

This campaign marks the beginning of a concerted effort to create a united Left alternative against the BJP’s communal politics and the TMC’s corruption, misgovernance, and authoritarianism in both parliamentary and non-parliamentary arenas. Additionally, the recent victories of Left candidates in several assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, despite fierce competition, have inspired the Left camp and strengthened its resolve to challenge the ruling parties at both national and state levels.

Advertisement