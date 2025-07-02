Left leaders urge Minakshi to exercise restraint

Controversy erupted in West Bengal’s political circles after CPI-M youth leader and recently inducted central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee used a derogatory term against Trinamul Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh during a rally in Kaliganj.

A video clip of the remark, which went viral on Sunday, has triggered condemnation from across the political spectrum—including from within the Left Front. Strongly distancing themselves from Mukherjee’s choice of words, Left Front constituents such as the Forward Bloc, CPI, and CPI(ML) Liberation issued statements condemning the “unparliamentary and uncalled-for language.” Naren Chattopadhyay, state secretary of the Forward Bloc, said: “There must be a decorum in political discourse. If Left leaders use such language, it is not only condemnable but also inexcusable. This is not what the Left stands for.” CPI state secretary Swapan Banerjee echoed similar views: “It is inappropriate for a Left leader to use such language. An apology is in order.”

CPI(ML) Politburo member Kartik Pal was even more scathing in his response. “Minakshi often speaks beyond the bounds of political civility. She lacks the traditional Left culture. Her comments were unbecoming of a responsible leader,” he said. While allies spoke out unequivocally, the CPM leadership appeared evasive. Senior CPM leader and Politburo member Biman Bose told reporters, “I was not present at the event. I would not like to comment on something I haven’t seen.” Asked about the controversy, central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said: “I wasn’t there. Please ask Salimda (CPM state secretary Mohammed Salim).” Salim, declined to comment altogether. Political observers believe the senior leaders’ silence is a signal that the party is unwilling to defend Mukherjee, even if it avoids open censure. However, party insiders indicate a growing divide within the CPM over Mukherjee’s conduct. “Some in the party believe that ever since her elevation to the central committee, Minakshi has become increasingly arrogant and undisciplined,” a senior CPM source said on condition of anonymity.

“This kind of outburst damages the party’s image and brings back memories of leaders like Anil Basu, whose abrasive style once cost us dearly.” The controversy has brought to light the underlying tensions within the Left Front and raised questions over the CPM’s internal discipline mechanisms. With the party’s youth facing intense scrutiny, the incident may force the CPM to either rein her in—or risk further embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Trinamul leaders have seized on the issue to corner the CPM. Ghosh himself has refrained from retaliation so far, but party insiders suggest the TMC may raise the issue in the Assembly and on public platforms in the coming days.