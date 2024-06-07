Left keeps sliding further despite young faces

The CPM-led Left Front, up against a highly polarised bipolar politics drew a blank, while Isha Khan Chowdhury of the Congress turned out to be lone winner, who was able to retain Maldah South and accounted for the lone seat, at a time when state president Adhir Chowdhury too lost. He lost to cricketer Yusuf Pathan of the TMC.

While the Congress had fielded candidates in limited seats compared to the CPM, which had fielded a blend of youth and experience with an eye to strike a chord with the masses.

The exuberance of youth and fresh faces failed to cut much ice with the voters, primarily, claimed an analyst, for not being in synergy with the highly-polarised ambience.

Another political observer said over 30 per cent minority votes in the state continued to feel safe with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress.

The last but not the least was the factor that many Left voters felt that they were not in position to give out any benefit schemes and so the voters went in favour of the ruling party.

The political observers believe that despite relentless efforts by the young turks, CPM failed to make any difference to the popular mandate, either by getting seats or securing vote share.

The CPM had its vote share of about 5.67 per cent against the congress’ 4.68 per cent and that continued to stutter and failed to make any stride further.