Left-Cong alliance talks for civic polls yield no result

In the state committee level meeting of the Left Front, the talks about a possible electoral alliance between the Left and the Congress has yielded no result as some of the parties inside the Left-Front objected to such an electoral understanding for the upcoming civic polls in Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations.

Recently, the Left Front chairman Biman Bose had told media persons that an initial discussion regarding the possibility of a fresh alliance with Congress was under consideration. Sources said in the state committee meeting held on Sunday, it was clarified that the interest of such an alliance looks improbable as parties such as Forward Bloc and RSP has clearly rejected the idea.

It is learnt that the CPIM is keen on allying with Congress and hopes further discussion on the matter may yield some result. Sources claimed that the Left Front and the Congress had already finished the talks for an alliance for the civic polls much before the Bengal Assembly elections.

However, with the Covid scenario prevailing, the civic polls were postponed and the idea too was junked. Left parties such as the RSP and Forward Bloc were not comfortable with the idea even then, given the apparent conflicts which surfaced during the Bengal assembly polls concerning the fielding of candidates.

Naren Chatterjee, Forward Block leader has made it clear that the party will not accept an alliance with Congress and even after that if the Left Front insists on allying with them, Forward Block may reconsider their options of remaining with the Left Front and start thinking about contesting the civic polls individually. The SUCI too expressed similar opinions. Additionally, Congress is yet to announce its decisions surrounding the alliance.

As of now, the Left Front is deciding to contest all by themselves and field candidates in at least 20 to 25 seats in the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporation elections.