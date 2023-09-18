Law minister Moloy Ghatak entrusted to solve DSP land crisis

Law and judiciary minister Moloy Ghatak along with the senior leadership of district INTTUC held a meeting with Brijendra Pratap Singh, Director in charge of Durgapur Steel Plant and Iisco Steel Plant (ISP) Burnpur of Sail to resolve the ongoing eviction issue at its land in Durgapur for the Rs 12,000 crores expansion project Local people has thwarted the move of the DSP to evict them from their land in Durgapur during a Bhoomi pujan event for the DSP’s Expansion Project.

Large number of people have been staying in the land in Durgapur since decades. DSP has issued a notice to the encroachers for eviction as it requires its 1,250 acres of land for the forthcoming project. The locals had clashed with CISF jawans in Durgapur a few days back over the issue.

Mr Ghatak said that in the meeting all issues have been discussed in detail, including the upcoming expansion project of Durgapur Steel Plant.

“In the meeting it has been decided that DSP will not forcibly evict any people from its land. If the central public sector steel plant needs further land for expansion, they will first rehabilitate and resettle the land losers and then occupy the land. Our state government is against forcible land acquisitions,” Mr Ghatak said.

Mr. Narendranath Chakraborty, district president of Burdwan West of TMC, Mr. Abhijit Ghatak, district president of INTTUC, Mr, Biswanath Pariwal, former MLA of Durgapur were also present during the meeting at the Asansol Circuit House today.