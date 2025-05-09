Latest OCT-A technology at BR Singh hospital for better eye care

Aiming to enhance the eye care treatment, Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has introduced Advanced OCT-A Technology at BR Singh Hospital.

The facility is the first such initiative in the eastern zone offering a comprehensive suite of OCT-A capabilities at the railway hospital.

According to sources in the divisional office, the installation of a state-of-the-art optical coherence tomography angiography (OCT-A) system is a significant step forward in eye care for the eastern zone. It would make advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities accessible to a wider patient base. As elaborated by the divisional railway sources, the OCT-A machine is a non-invasive imaging system utilising near-infrared laser light to meticulously visualise the 10 distinct layers of the retina. This detailed imaging allows ophthalmologists to accurately differentiate between normal and abnormal retinal pathologies, crucial for the early detection and management of various eye conditions.

Also, the OCT-A system provides detailed images of the retinal and subretinal blood vessels, functioning similarly to traditional fluorescein angiography but with the significant advantages of being quicker and non-invasive. This capability is invaluable in diagnosing and monitoring conditions such as Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and retinal vessel occlusions like branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and branch retinal artery occlusion (BRAO).

The initiative comes as BR Singh Hospital is said to have received a substantial number of referral cases – approximately 743 annually – requiring patients to seek OCT-A examinations and related treatments at private facilities. According to official sources, the introduction of this advanced technology within the hospital will eliminate the inconvenience and financial burden associated with external referrals for numerous patients travelling from distant areas.

According to the divisional railway manager, Rajeev Saxena, the initiative will help in benefitting the referred patients and also ensure timely and efficient eye care for all railway employees. “Access to prompt angiography and necessary intraocular injections will significantly improve treatment outcomes and contribute to substantial cost savings for the railway,” elaborated the DRM.