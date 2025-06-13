Landslide in N Sikkim: Army recovers mortal remains of sepoy Sunilal Muchahary

After nine days of relentless search operations in treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions, the Indian Army recovered the mortal remains of Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary of The Madras Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice during the catastrophic landslide at Chatten, North Sikkim.

Deployed in a high-altitude operational area, Sepoy Sunilal was performing duty when the landslide struck. Specialised Army search teams, equipped with modern radar systems, engineering assets, and every available resource, worked around the clock to locate and recover the soldier with honour and dignity.

Advertisement

His mortal remains were transported with full military honours from North Sikkim to his native village of Pub Makra in Bijni Tehsil, Chirang District, Assam. The final rites were performed with solemn respect in the presence of civil and military dignitaries.

Advertisement

Born on 20 May, 1990, Sepoy Sunilal was enrolled into the Indian Army on 24 June, 2012. In a career spanning nearly 13 years, he served with distinction across some of India’s most demanding and operationally sensitive frontiers.

A disciplined soldier and quiet professional, Sepoy Sunilal was known for his resilience, sincerity, and mission-readiness. A skilled marksman and accomplished sportsman, he earned accolades for his battalion through his achievements in various competitions. He was admired by peers and superiors alike as a silent pillar of strength—dependable in every condition.

“In his final moments, Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary upheld the finest traditions of the Indian Army. His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the unseen hazards our soldiers face and the enduring spirit of ‘Service Before Self,’” said a spokesperson from defence PRO, Guwahati.