Land sharks eye 206-yr-old church in Burdwan

Fencing around an ancient church, declared as a heritage structure in 2006, has sparked off tension in Burdwan town and a section of church visitors have sought intervention of the civic body and local MLA into the matter. A section of the local Christian community suspects that the concrete fencing over the church’s property is erected purposely to isolate the church from the land,

which has long been targeted by the realtor groups in the town. The Christ Church, close to the Burdwan town’s iconic Curzon Gate, was erected in 1816, after the Church Missionary Society bought three bigha of land from the erstwhile Burdwan Maharaja at Rs 12.50 per annum as land tax.

Captain Charles Stuart, an officer of the East Indian Company, according to the records, had taken the initiative to construct the church using brick and crucifix floor plan with tiled roof over wooden beams for structural support. On 28 February, 2006, West Bengal Heritage Commission had declared the Christ Church as a heritage site.

Bikash Mallik, a member of the church committee, complained to the Burdwan Municipality chairman about the aggressive encroachment and possible threat of property grabbing by the land sharks.

On 4 September, he also lodged a complaint with the Burdwan PS bringing charges of physical assault against one Menila Haldar, wife of the church’s priest Manabananda Haldar.

A 74-year-old Mallik alleged, “She flared up and assaulted me when I went to inquire who allowed the construction of the concrete fencing on Church’s land? Many members of the Church Committee didn’t have any idea about this.” He added, “We suspect the present priest and some persons are hand in glove with the land mafias that are after the high priced property over the years.” The police have begun an investigation into the assault charge.