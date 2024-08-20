Lalbazar withdraws summons to docs after meeting

Under pressure of agitating medical practitioner’ fraternity Kolkata Police on Monday finally withdrew its summons made to two senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami separately.

The city police had issued notices to the two physicians in connection with their alleged public comments over the rape-murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital.

The horrific incident has rocked the nation and other countries prompting people to hit the road demanding justice for the case.

Dr Sarkar and Dr Goswami this afternoon met senior officials at Lalbazar, city police headquarters, and expressed their displeasure for notice to them. The move to issue summons to them has triggered resentments among the medical community and common people.

After coming out of the Lalbazar, both the doctors, who stayed there for about one hour from 3.40 pm, told reporters, “We have proposed the police to think five times before issuing summons to doctors otherwise it will create unrest.”

“It can aggravate unrest in the society by issuing such notices on issues that can be solved following discussions within us. We have proposed the commissioner of police Vineet Goyal and an additional commissioner of police, who were there in the meeting to think over it before taking such a move,” Dr Sarkar said.

“Police have dismissed the summons under the state-wide protest of our doctors’ community. Their allegations against us are baseless and we have also cautioned them not to do the same thing in future,” said Dr Goswami.

Doctors took out a march organized by Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, this afternoon to the city police headquarters from Medical College Hospital around 3 pm protesting the summons issued to the two doctors.

Dr Sarkar and Dr Goswani were seen walking along the march and both of them, along with lawyers entered Lalbazar around 3.30 pm.

The procession that began at the MCH was stopped by the police near Phears Lane-BB Ganguly Street Crossing, and the two doctors were escorted to the police headquarters by senior police officers.