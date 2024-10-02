Labour department issues advisory on Darjeeling tea garden bonus

After the fifth round of tripartite talks on the bonus issue ended without an agreement, the labour department has issued an advisory for tea garden workers in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong hills.

According to additional labour commissioner (ALC) Shyamal Datta, tea garden workers will receive a bonus at a rate of 16 per cent for the financial year 2023-24. For tea gardens facing financial difficulties, the final bonus rate can be decided through discussions between management and trade unions.

The ALC also requested that the bonus be disbursed by 4 October. Workers whose salaries exceed the eligibility limit will still receive the bonus as if their salaries were within the eligible range.

In addition, the ALC urged both management and trade unions to maintain peace, harmony, and discipline in the tea gardens to ensure smooth operations.

During the talks, management explained that financial losses had made it difficult to pay more than the minimum rate of 8.33 per cent, as per the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965. However, trade unions demanded a 20 per cent bonus and refused to accept a split payment. The management’s final offer of 13 per cent was rejected, with unions insisting on their original demand.

Meanwhile, tea gardens in the Terai and Dooars region have already agreed on a 16 per cent bonus, with payments underway. The Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations has also announced a base rate of 16 per cent, coinciding with the upcoming Durga Puja and Dussehra festivals.

The labour department’s advisory reminded all parties to expedite the bonus disbursement without delay.

Although the advisory was sent to all eight trade unions, union leaders are still negotiating their demands. “We haven’t received the advisory yet,” said Saman Pathak, a former Rajya Sabha member and CITU leader.

Tea garden workers yesterday observed a 12-hour bandh in Darjeeling and their protest continues.

When contacted, Darjeeling Tea Association’s principal advisor Sandeep Mukherjee was unavailable for comment.