GTA chief pledges support to protesters after toy train accident

Hundreds of people staged a dharna (demonstration) in Kurseong since morning, protesting the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was hit by a toy train.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Anit Thapa extended his support to the protesters and assured them of legal action. Mr Thapa also held a meeting with railway officials today, demanding justice for the victim.

The deceased, identified as Roshni Rai, sustained critical injuries after being struck by the toy train yesterday and succumbed to her injuries last night. Angry locals staged protests, demanding accountability. The situation was brought under control following the intervention of the GTA chief.

“The family needs help. I have provided financial assistance and will pursue legal action against the railways,” Mr Thapa stated.

A schoolgirl lost her life after being struck by the Darjeeling toy train near Kurseong. The GTA chief Anit Thapa met with railway officials and expressed solidarity with the protesters demanding justice. “I stand with the people seeking justice for the child,” he said.

School bus accident in Siliguri; students escape unhurt

In a separate incident, a school bus met with an accident at Jalpai More in Siliguri. Fortunately, none of the students on board were injured. However, locals and guardians expressed anger over the poor maintenance of school buses, blaming both the school authorities and bus owners.

The accident occurred when all four rear wheels detached from the moving bus. The front portion of the bus continued moving for nearly 50 metres before coming to a halt.

Fatal collision on highway claims 2 lives

In another tragic incident, two young men died after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a heavy container on Asian Highway-2 near North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. The victims, identified as Sujoy Biswas and Subhodip Mandal, were returning from Siliguri market after selling vegetables grown on their land in Phansidewa.