Krishnagar: Spotlight on eco-friendly pujas

I n a commendable effort to celebrate and encourage the spirit of the Jagadhatri Puja in Krishnagar, The Statesman and Dainik Statesman, in association with Punjab National Bank (PNB), took centre stage alongside Global Knowledge Campus and IFFCO, honouring the most exceptional puja committees in a grand ceremony.

A dedicated team, led by The Statesman visited 46 pandals in Krishnagar, meticulously evaluating each one before announcing the winners in three categories, pandal, idol, and ambiance. In the pandal category, MNB emerged as the winner, while Rainbow Club secured the runners-up position. Baghadanga Barowari claimed victory in the idol category, with Chowrasta Barowari as the runners-up. Mallickpara Jalkal Barowari took the top spot in the ambiance category, followed by Golapatti Barowari as the runners-up.

Beyond these categories, five puja committees were awarded special prizes for their outstanding contributions. Banashreepara Barowari received recognition for their idol, Pravat Sangha for their pandal, and special ambiance awards went to Pallishree Barowari, Chakerpara Barowari, and Garaipara Barowari. Debjyoti Das of Mallickpara Jalkal Barowari expressed gratitude, said, “It is a matter of great honour for Krishnagar to have the most esteemed and reputed national daily come forward to conduct Best Puja@Krishnagar.

Advertisement

Even the state chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, lays stress on eco-friendly puja themes with the message of a pollutionfree atmosphere, cleanliness, and afforestation.” Chanchal Chakraborty, a prominent figure in Krishnagar and a member of the Best Puja@Krishnagar team, commended the joint initiative by The Statesman and KRIVCO (a sister concern of IFFCO). “Such kind of initiative encourages puja committees and organizers to stress more on themes encouraging people to use biodegradable objects and take preventive steps against air, soil, and water pollution.”

The initiative also appreciated puja committees focusing on basic amenities for visitors and devotees, such as drinking water arrangements, first-aid, bio-toilets, and nosmoking zones. The playing of traditional devotional songs was also lauded by the jurists.

Dr Sudipta Bhattacharjee, chairman of Global Knowledge Campus, emphasized, “The puja committees that satisfied the norms were selected to have the honour of Best Puja@Krishnagar. All the winners not only showcased excellent decorative craftsmanship and magical illumination but also laid stress on a pollution-free world and cleanliness in their puja theme.”

The success of Best Puja@Krishnagar was undoubtedly a collective effort, with valuable contributions from Global Knowledge Campus and Punjab National Bank. PNB’s Nadia circle manager, Tapas Jha, joined hands with The Statesman to conduct this impressive initiative, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering a sense of community and environmental responsibility