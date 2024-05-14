Krishnagar, Ranaghat record peaceful polls

Barring a few stray incidents of violence, voting in the fourth phase was largely peaceful amidst tight security in Krishnagar and Ranaghat parliamentary constituencies on Monday, with the two constituencies witnessing a voter turnout of around 80 percent till 5pm. While Ranaghat registered the highest turnout of 80.46 per cent, Krishnagar recorded the lowest 77.29 per cent.

The district election officer and the district magistrate, Arun Prasad expressed satisfaction over the voting process. He said it was largely peaceful and no major incident was reported.

He, however, said as many as 250 complaints have been lodged with us from various parties and people of which most of the complaints were addressed on due time.

The opposition parties like BJP and CPM, however brought several allegations of intimidation and obstruction to opposition voters from casting their votes against the ruling Trinamul Congress.

Most of the incidents of violence raised from minority dominated Chapra, Nakashipara and Kaliganj areas along with Tehatta under Krishnagar parliamentary constituency and Tehaerpur, Chakdah, Krishnaganj and Nabadwip under Ranaghat constituency.

The CPM district secretary, Sumit Dey alleged that at least five party workers were injured after the Trinamul Congress workers unleashed a terror on them and obstructed them from attending the booths in Tehatta, Nakashipara and Chapra areas.

The BJP candidate, a royal family member, Amrita Roy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Trinamul Congress and went to Chapra police station accompanied by injured party workers to lodge an FIR.

Mrs Roy alleged, “Trinamul Congress supporters beat up her party workers at Bangaljhi and Daspara areas in Chapra and blocked the voters from casting their franchises at several areas in Chapra.”

Mrs Roy also said, “TMC tried to obstruct the voters from franchising their rights, but they failed to fulfil their plans. After hearing the torture, I went to Chapra and stayed beside my party workers. I hope people have voted in favour of me and I will win the poll.”

Trinamul Congress candidate, the incumbent MP from Krishnagar constituency Mahua Moitra, however, expressed her satisfaction and said the polling was peaceful. She also expressed her confidence in winning the poll.

Sheikh Mohammad Sadi, a CPM candidate alleged the Trinamul Congress tried to obstruct the voters from casting their votes at various places, but they ultimately failed to do it as the party workers resisted them together.

Meanwhile, in Ranaghat constituency, the BJP candidate Jagannath Sarkar alleged that the TMC members tried to intimidate the voters, but prompt action of CAPF had foiled their plans. As the constituency is dominated by the Matua community, Mr Sarkar said, “I am confident of winning the poll as the Matua community voted in favour of the BJP.”

Trinamul Congress has pitted Dr Mukutmoni Adhikari against Mr Sarkar after Adhikari joined the Trinamul Congress after leaving BJP when his name was not declared by the BJP as a candidate.