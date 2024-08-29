KP sergeant fears losing vision in one eye

Debashis Chakraborty, a 35-year-old sergeant of the cyber cell of Kolkata Police (KP), may lose vision in his left eye after sustaining injury on the eye when he was on an emergency duty on Strand Road on Tuesday, the day of Nabanna Abhijan.

Mr Chakraborty was injured when a brick, thrown by protestors hit his left eye. The incident happened when he was in a police vehicle, heading towards Eden Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

Breaking the windscreen of the vehicle, the brick piece hit his eye.

He was taken to the nearby SSKM Hospital with bleeding injury and later shifted to a private eye hospital, where he underwent a surgery.

Doctors said he might have lost his vision in the affected eye because the surgery was not completely successful.

Mr Chakraborty said, “I have lost vision in my left eye and don’t know whether I will get it back. The protestors were pelting bricks on us when our car was moving towards Eden Gardens. Breaking the windscreen, one portion of a brick hit my eye.”