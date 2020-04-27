The West Bengal government has already initiated steps to ensure the return of Bengal students who are stuck in Kota of Rajasthan and they will begin their return journey soon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

Banerjee said she has already instructed her officials to help all those from the state stranded in various parts of the country so that they can come back home.

“GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I’ve instructed my officers to do the needful,” Banerjee said on her Twitter handle.

Banerjee assured everybody that she was personally overseeing the efforts and nobody should feel helpless.

“Till the time I’m here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I’m with you in these tough times,” she said. In another tweet Banerjee said her government will leave no stone unturned in this regard.

“I am personally overseeing this & we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started & all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon,” she added.