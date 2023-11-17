Kolkata spared Midhili wrath, heavy rain expected in districts

The depression that was anticipated to become a deep depression today is now tipped to turn into a cyclonic storm on Friday night and make landfall in Bangladesh in the early morning on Saturday.

According to the weather office, once the deep depression turns into a cyclone, it would be named as ‘Midhili,’ a name given by Maldives. The brewing cyclone is tipped to make landfall near the coastal area of Bangladesh between Mongla and Khepupara on Saturday. During the time of the landfall, cyclone Midhili is anticipated to cross Bangladesh coasts with wind speed of 60-70 kilometres per hour gusting to 80 kilometres per hour on Saturday morning.

Districts of Howrah and East Midnapore that were earlier alerted with ‘yellow’ have now issued an ‘Orange’ warning for tomorrow. The weather scientists have predicted heavy rain tomorrow in North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and Howrah districts.

Advertisement

Considering the orange warning from the weather office, the state secretariat has alerted the district administrations of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore instructing them to take the required steps during the period.

As elaborated by the Regional Meteorological Centre, as the brewing cyclone is not making landfall in West Bengal, the state is to indirectly get impacted by the cyclone.

The coastal districts of the state, namely East Midnapore, South and North 24-Parganas are to feel the maximum trails of the brewing system. According to the weather scientists, till 11.30am yesterday, the system was in the form of a depression moving at a speed of 13 kmph in three hours. Turning into a deep depression this morning, it moved at an increased speed of 20 kmph for six hours today.

The brewing cyclonic storm is expected to trigger rainfall in the city of Kolkata as well. For the next two days, the city is forecast to have few spells of light to medium rainfall. According to the weather department officials, the weather is expected to improve from 19 November and dry weather is expected to prevail over almost all the districts of West Bengal till 21 November.