Kolkata Police arrests one in Gariahat double murder case

In a breakthrough in Kankulia Road twin murder case a woman has been arrested by officers of the homicide wing of Kolkata Police following a marathon interrogation.

The woman who was taken into custody was one of the trios who had earlier been detained by the Diamond Harbour Police and subsequently was brought to Lalbazar by the sleuths of the detective department today.

Sources at Lalbazar said the woman during marathon quizzing, had confessed her complicity in the murder of the corporate executive Sumit Chaki and his driver Rabin Mandol.

The woman has been identified as Mithu Haldar, a resident of Diamond Harbour. However., the police sources said the murder was committed by her elder son Vicky, who is now at large. The murder was committed for looting, claimed police.

Police sources said Vicky had contacted Chaki after finding an advertisement on the alleged sale of Kankulia Road property. He had called Chaki for a meeting over the purchase of the property. His main objective was to loot, claimed police.

Officers of the homicide squad of the detective department had detained three persons for interrogation, a source at Lalbazar said. Sleuths have already made a list of prospective buyers who had allegedly called the victim Subir Chaki, corporate executive, over the Kankulia Road property that Chaki was believed to be trying to sell off for at least a year.

A senior officer said that the process to prepare a list of callers had been underway extracting the call details record from the mobile of Chaki as well as that of another victim Rabin Mondal whose bodies were found lying in a pool of blood inside the Kankulia Road ancestral home with many gashes and injuries on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a team of officers today went to the Mominpur residence of Mondal and recorded the statements of his family members.