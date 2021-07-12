The Kolkata Metro Railway, once more, has decided to increase the number of special services. The city metro will operate 104 maintenance special services, or 14 more services, starting from Monday. According to the Kolkata Metro authorities, 52 services will be run each in the up and down directions.

As a relief to office-goers and workers of essential categories who depend on the underground transport for their daily commute, the authorities have also advanced the timings of the first metro service of the day.

The first service, in the morning, will be operated by Kolkata metro at 8 a.m. instead of 8.30 a.m. from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash. The last morning service from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash will be run at 11.30 a.m.

Changes have been made in the evening operational hours also. From 12 July, the Metro will start the first service from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 3.30 p.m.

Earlier the services in the afternoon started from 3.45 p.m. Likewise, the Metro will operate the last service from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash at 7.15 pm instead of 7 p.m.