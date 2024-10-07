Kolkata FF fatafat result for October 7, 2024: Check all winners

Kolkata FF Fatafat is a popular lottery game that has captured the interest of many in India, especially in West Bengal. Known for its simplicity and the excitement it brings, this game relies purely on chance, where participants pick numbers in the hope of landing a significant win. A major draw for locals, Kolkata FF Fatafat is exclusively available to those present in Kolkata. Here we bring you the Kolkata FF fatafat results for October 7, 2024.

So, how does the game work? Players place bets on a series of numbers, and if their chosen digits align with the results, they win. It’s a straightforward system that’s both thrilling and risky, with participants constantly on edge, waiting to see if luck is on their side. The game takes place every day except Sunday, with eight draws per day from Monday to Saturday. Sundays feature four draws, offering a slightly less intense schedule.

Also Read: Kolkata FF fatafat results for October 3, 2024: Check winners

For those following the results of the Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery, October 7, 2024, promises several rounds of excitement. Draws are scheduled throughout the day, with results being released at various intervals. The times are as follows:

Advertisement

– 10:00 AM — Result no. 236

– 11:30 AM — Result no. 260

– 1:00 PM — Result no. 400

– 2:30 PM — Result no. 146

– 4:00 PM — Result no. 590

– 5:30 PM — Result no. 690

Players can check their numbers and find out if they’ve won by visiting the official Kolkata FF website.

Multiple winners are common in each draw, and some lucky individuals may find themselves victorious in more than one round, while others could win in all eight. The top player of the day is crowned as the “King,” but even those who don’t win the grand prize can still walk away with smaller rewards, keeping the excitement alive.

The appeal of Kolkata FF Fatafat goes beyond just entertainment. In a country where many people see lotteries as a way to improve their financial situation, the game provides a blend of hope and thrill that continues to attract a wide audience.