Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) January 20, 2025 result announced: Check winning numbers now

The much-awaited Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery results for January 20, 2025, are now out, bringing another day of excitement and anticipation to the people of Kolkata.

Known for its fast-paced format and simple gameplay, this lottery continues to be a favorite among those who enjoy testing their luck and making predictions.

Advertisement

Kolkata FF is a unique lottery game played exclusively in Kolkata. Participants choose numbers based on their predictions, and the winning numbers are announced in multiple rounds throughout the day.

Advertisement

From Monday to Saturday, eight rounds are held daily, while Sundays feature a reduced schedule of four rounds.

The game’s instant results and the chance to win significant rewards have made it a daily ritual for many. Unlike traditional lotteries that may take days to announce winners, Kolkata FF provides results quickly after each round, keeping the momentum alive for players.

Kolkata Fatafat Results for January 20, 2025:

First round: 200-2

Second round:

Third round:

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Today’s rounds have once again drawn the attention of thousands of participants. The game’s popularity lies in its simplicity and the thrill of guessing the right numbers.

Each round offers a fresh opportunity for players to test their luck and potentially win exciting cash prizes.

While the game is undeniably exciting, it’s essential to approach it responsibly. Kolkata FF is entirely based on luck, and there are no guarantees of winning.

Players should always set a budget and avoid spending more than they can afford to lose. It’s important to treat the lottery as a form of entertainment rather than a reliable source of income.

For those participating, keeping track of results promptly ensures they don’t miss out on claiming any potential winnings. Staying informed and playing wisely are key to enjoying the game without undue stress.