Kolkata FF Lottery Result for April 16, 2025 OUT: Check all eight round outcomes!

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery results for April 16, 2025, are out. As expected, the game continues to attract thousands of daily players from West Bengal, especially in Kolkata, where this form of fast-paced lottery remains highly popular.

Known for its quick results and round-based system, Kolkata Fatafat runs eight rounds a day on weekdays, with each round producing a winning number.

For those who participated in today’s draw, here’s what you need to know.

Kolkata Fatafat winners – April 16, 2025

Participants can check the results for all eight rounds on the official websites: kolkataff (dot) in and kolkataff (dot) com. The results are updated live and are usually declared every hour from morning until evening.

Here are today’s results:

First round: 679-2

Second round: 590-4

Third round: 367-6

Fourth round: 120-3

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

Kolkata Fatafat is played across multiple rounds every day. It’s a fast-paced lottery game that resembles traditional Satta Matka in terms of mechanics but is local for the Kolkata audience.

There are eight rounds on weekdays, and usually fewer on Sundays and public holidays. The results are time-based, which means each round has its own scheduled release time. This structure allows players to participate in multiple rounds throughout the day.

How to check results

To check results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Locate the results section on the homepage.

3. Check the date and scroll to see all eight rounds.

4. Match your predicted numbers with the declared results.

Some third-party apps and websites also display the results, but players should use the official sites to avoid any misinformation or delay.

Although Kolkata Fatafat is legal in West Bengal and has been part of the local lottery culture for years, it is still a form of gambling. The game is based purely on chance and does not involve any skill or strategy. Financial risk is inherent, and participants should play responsibly.