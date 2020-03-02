The Kolkata District Book Fair organised by the state Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department will be held from 2 March to 8 March at Park Circus Maidan. The book fair is to be inaugurated tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Park Circus Maidan.

The event is expected to be attended by Kolkata mayor, Firhad Hakim, state Fire and Emergency Services Department minister Sujit Bose, state Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, state Mass Education Extension and Library Services minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury and several others. Apart from this, vice-chancellor of six universities including Jadavpur University and Aliah University will also be present at the inauguration of Kolkata District Book Fair.

“The book fair was started in the month of November last year and is being held in 23 districts of the state,” informed Mr Chowdhury. “The Kolkata District Book Fair is being held since the past 27 years. While this is the second year of the book fair in the city of Kolkata,” pointed out the minister. The book fair, according to Mr Chowdhury, is an initiative to enhance the links of the citizens of the state with books. The venue of the Kolkata District Book Fair will have more than 100 stalls.

The fair will have books in different languages like Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, English, Bengali and so on. Books from various other countries will also be available at different stalls. The neighbouring country of Bangladesh will have a dedicated stall with books of eminent writers from that country. The entry to the Kolkata District Book Fair will be free. The book fair, as informed by the officials of the department, will be held in Darjeeling between 14 and 19 March.