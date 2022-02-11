Kolkata Book Fair to kick off on 28 February with strict Covid protocols in place

After a prolonged wait, finally, the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) is being held from 28 February to 13 March but not without strict covid protocols in place. The event will witness pavilions of several countries across the globe while many new publishers would be setting up stalls.

The Booksellers and Publishers Guild, in a Press conference today, announced that the inauguration for the much-awaited book fair will be held on 28 February and claimed it was more than glad to have been able to finally host this event that has been postponed several times due to the covid situation. It is being held at Central Park Mela Ground, Karumamayee, Salt Lake.

The Guild announced that the revised schedule of the 45th IKBF has once again received recognition from International Publishers Association, Geneva and has been incorporated in the calendar of book fairs published by them. The fair will this time celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee year of independence of Bangladesh which is the theme country, this year.

Bangladesh Day will be celebrated on 3 and 4 March while Children’s Day will be celebrated on 6 March. Participants from different states of India will be present at the book fair.

The international complex, apart from Bangladesh, will have the presence of Britain, USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Iran, Spain, Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American countries. The Guild said that this year, stalls are being allotted to a number of new promising publishers at the IKBF 2022. The construction work at the Central Park Mela Prangan will start from 13 February.

The 8th Kolkata Literature Festival, this year, as part of the book fair, will be organized both online and offline on 11 and 12 March. The guild members emphasised all COVID protocols will be followed. ‘No mask, No entry’ in the fair will be followed strictly.