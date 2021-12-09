Kolkata airport Covid test cost slashed again for int’l flyers

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has further reduced the cost of Covid RTPCR test at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata for international passengers.

Airport authorities said that the normal RT-PCR test will now cost Rs 600 instead of Rs 700 and the rapid RT-PCR test will cost Rs 2,900 instead of Rs 3,600. The new rates came into effect from 00:01hrs of 8 December. The step to reduce the prices was taken with the view to give immediate relief to the international passengers.

AAI, NSCBI Airport reduced the test rates by forgoing the revenue share of tests conducted at the airport and the benefit will be passed on to the passengers as reduced price of the tests, an airport official said. Tests can be prebooked from ‘HLL Hindlabs’ by visiting https://tinyurl.com/PATREGKOL.