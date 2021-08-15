Kolkata airport observes 75th Independence Day through ‘Pattachitra’

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata, has sought to highlight the local art and culture of Bengal through ‘Pattachitra’ art installations while several activities are planned throughout the week for passengers at the airport.

To mark the 75th Independence Day, an airport official said, for the delight of passengers, several activities have been planned at Kolkata Airport throughout the week. A dance and music performance was organised today for passengers.

It was further highlighted that to mark the occasion and to promote the local art and culture of Bengal, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pattachitra art display, rangoli, Kantha stitching display etc. have been put up at the terminal building.

The name ‘Pattachitra’ has evolved from the Sanskrit words ‘Patta’, meaning canvas, and ‘Chitra, meaning picture. Pattachitra is thus a painting done on canvas and is manifested by rich colourful application, creative motifs and designs, and portrayal of simple themes, mostly mythological in depiction.

C.Pattabhi, airport director, Kolkata, today hoisted the tricolour in the presence of employees of AAI and CISF. He congratulated everyone on this solemn occasion and thanked all the Corona Warriors for their efforts. He also advised everyone to not let their guards down and continue the fight against COVID19.

The airport also shared clippings of passengers who are impressed at the service by the airport staff in ensuring safe travel during the pandemic. Many chose to share their views on how technological upgradations in the Kolkata airport from time to time has helped in seamless travel by cutting down on unnecessary hassles.

The airport at present is also looking forward to installing Biometric Boarding System (BBS), known as ‘Digi Yatra’ which intends to give a seamless, hassle-free and paperless journey experience to every air traveller in India. An official said, “Using cutting edge identity management and “face recognition” technologies, it aims to simplify the passenger processes at various checkpoints in the airport right from the terminal entry gate, check-in/ bag drop, security check and boarding gates.”

The Kolkata airport has been instrumental in furthering the Government of India’s vaccination program as each day, the airport handles vaccine consignments flying in from other states and further flying out of NSCBI airport to other states in the North-East. “ The passenger growth at the airport is increasing at a steady pace while our staff are spending every second in ensuring all Covid protocols are followed for safe travel,” said the airport official.